Chinese BTC miners equivalent to Quebec’s output on the move: Slush Pool By Cointelegraph

Chinese BTC miners equivalent to Quebec’s output on the move: Slush Pool
Edward Evenson, head of business development at Slush Pool (NASDAQ:) owner Braiins, reports that a large number of Chinese BTC mining machines equivalent to Quebec’s entire output will be moving to North America and Europe.
In Twitter thread on May 28, Evenson revealed that some Chinese BTC miners also have their eyes on Europe, and while others have already began moving machines to Kazakhstan:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.