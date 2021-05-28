CD Projekt appoints new game director for Cyberpunk 2077

Article content

Polish video games maker CD Projekt said on Friday it had appointed Gabriel Amatangelo as a new director of its flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 as the company seeks to recover from the game’s bug-ridden release last year.

Amatangelo, an industry veteran who joined CD Projekt in January 2020 as creative director, will now lead development of the game’s upcoming expansion, CD Projekt said.

His appointment follows the departure of former game quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, while former game director Adam Badowski will focus on the company’s transformation.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games in 2020, but was bug-ridden when it was released in December and remains delisted from Sony’s PlayStation Store.

CD Projekt plans free downloadable content for the game and to release it for next generation consoles this year, it said in March.

The company’s shares were up 1.% as of 0909 GMT, but are down 34% so far this year amid Cyberpunk troubles.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka. Editing by Jane Merriman)