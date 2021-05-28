Cardano Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.522284 by 02:32 (06:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $48.899548B, or 3.05% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.522089 to $1.675289 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.3%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.766190B or 3.04% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0526 to $1.8280 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 38.12% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,608.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.29% on the day.

was trading at $2,527.10 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.51%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $686.800879B or 42.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $294.030107B or 18.35% of the total cryptocurrency market value.