Call for Amazon to consider blue-collar director wins 17% support By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.
(Reuters) – A shareholder proposal calling for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) to consider adding an hourly worker to its board of directors received support from 17% of votes cast, according to a company filing on Friday.
Proposals with such low levels of support are rarely adopted, although the figure was about twice what similar calls for workers-on-boards have received at other companies in recent years.
The measure, which received a rare endorsement from Institutional Shareholder Services, was a focus on Amazon’s May 26 annual meeting after a union organizing effort at the company failed in April.
Amazon has previously said the measure did not win a majority but had not given the voting breakdown.
An Amazon representative declined to comment.
