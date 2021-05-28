BTS, EXO, Stray Kids, Everglow

Who would’ve thought that a Deadpool-inspired performance by Stray Kids on the competition program Kingdom: Legendary War would lead to the group becoming best friends with Ryan Reynolds? Well, that’s exactly what happened!

The group caught Reynolds’ attention on Twitter after a Stray Kids fan (@leeknow on Twitter) created a fan video that featured member Felix chatting with Deadpool while cosplaying as him for the group’s Kingdom performance. “Oh hello,” Reynolds wrote after seeing the clip.

The group’s leader Bang Chan then shared his excitement over Reynolds seeing their performance on livestream platform VLive. “To be noticed by someone that you really, really admire and someone that you really think of as a role model just hits different,” he said. He also admitted that he’d love to receive an autograph from the actor as well.

In response, Reynolds tweeted photos of himself posing with a signed bottle of Aviation Gin for Bang Chan before asking him for his autograph too. He also made a note to the Deadpool team to ship Bang Chan a real Deadpool mask after he wore one during his livestream. Bang Chan then posted his own set of images holding a signed copy of the group’s In Life album addressed to Reynolds. He also apologized to Hugh Jackman for usurping his role as Reynold’s “favorite Australian.”

But it’s not all gray skies for Hugh Jackman; the actor also got in touch with Stray Kids to tell Bang Chan he was okay with losing his title but was “worried” for the group as Reynolds can “be a lot.” He also shouted out fellow Australian member Felix as well.

“Haha thanks for the heads up! We’ll keep an eye on him,” Bang Chan and Felix wrote. “Luckily all our members are just like him, so we reckon we’ll be able to handle him.” And that, dear readers, is how a single performance sparked the most wholesome internet friendship between celebrities ever. We can’t wait to see their reactions when they both receive each other’s gifts!