BOJ considers extension to pandemic-aid scheme as COVID curbs persist

TOKYO — Japans’ expected extension of emergency curbs to combat COVID-19 heightens the chance the central bank will extend relief measures to companies to cushion the economic blow from the health crisis.

Bank of Japan officials, including Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, have repeatedly said they will extend the relief program if needed to underpin a fragile recovery as the country struggles with a resurgence in infections. The scheme is due to expire in September.

The BOJ may decide on an extension as early as its rate review in June, two sources familiar with its thinking said, as the government looks to extend the anti-virus curbs by three weeks.

“Corporate funding conditions may have eased somewhat, but the outlook is uncertain,” one of the sources said.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The government is looking to extend the current state of emergency curbs until June 20, a cabinet minister said on Friday, clouding the outlook for the country’s economic recovery.

The BOJ last year ramped up asset purchases and put in place a loan program aimed at channeling money to cash-strapped small firms to cushion the blow from the health crisis. It has already extended the deadline once.