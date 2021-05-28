Boeing Slips On Report Delivery Of 787 Dreamliner Faces New Delays   By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing – Boeing (NYSE:) shares fell nearly 2% Friday on a WSJ report that said the jet maker had halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner planes as regulators have asked for more information on its proposed solutions to previously identified quality issues.

The U.S. plane maker’s 737 MAX and 787 have been afflicted by electrical and other issues since late last year, and it only resumed deliveries of the 787s in March after a five-month hiatus.

“Boeing still needs to show that its proposed inspection method would meet FAA’s federal safety regulations. The FAA is waiting for additional data from Boeing before determining whether the company’s solution meets safety regulations,” the FAA said in a statement, according to Reuters.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:) was slated to receive a Dreamliner this week, but that delivery isn’t expected until at least next week now, the WSJ report said.

The latest setback is likely to delay Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s plan to deliver 10 to 12 Dreamliners every month.