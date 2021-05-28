Bitcoin likely won’t entirely replace current financial system, Coin Center director says By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
Bitcoin may not mean an end to traditional currency and banking, according to research director of Coin Center Peter Van Valkenburgh

“I think there are folks in the Bitcoin community who probably make too many noises about how Bitcoin is going to dominate all economic systems and nobody will be using dollars anymore, and nobody will be using banks anymore, and I think that’s actually a little foolhardy,” Van Valkenburgh said in a Friday interview with the Washington Journal on C-Span.