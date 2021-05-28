Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $35,761.4 by 07:26 (11:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $673.4B, or 42.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $35,446.8 to $38,844.1 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.3%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $45.8B or 32.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $31,192.3906 to $40,749.9844 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 44.79% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,483.75 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.69% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0004 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.09%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $290.4B or 18.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $61.2B or 3.90% of the total cryptocurrency market value.