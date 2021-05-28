BioNTech Gains As Covid Shot Gets EU Regulator Nod For Teens By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing – BioNTech (NASDAQ:) shares rose 3% as the company Friday secured approval from the European Medicines Agency for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in 12-15-year children, setting the stage for EU members to begin vaccinating the age group.

The vaccine is already approved for use in adults and adolescents aged 16 and above.

BioNTech has so far committed to delivering 2.4 billion doses of the vaccine through 2023.

The use of the vaccine in children from 12 to 15 years will be the same as it is in people aged 16 years and above. It is given as two injections in the muscles of the upper arm, given three weeks apart.

The vaccine is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology. The German company has a tie-up with Pfizer (NYSE:) to make and market the vaccine in geographies mutually demarcated between the two.