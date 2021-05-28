Binance Smart Chain’s BurgerSwap drained of $7.2M in exploit By Cointelegraph

Binance Smart Chain’s BurgerSwap drained of $7.2M in exploit
Another decentralized finance protocol was subject to a major exploit on Friday, May 28, after $7.2 million was drained from BurgerSwap (BURGER) on Binance Smart Chain.
Varying amounts of seven different cryptocurrencies were stolen amid the attack, including $3.2 million worth of BURGER tokens, $1.6 million worth of Wrapped BNB (WBNB) and $1.4 million worth of Tether (USDT). The funds were still being sold off at time of publication.
