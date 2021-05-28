Biden administration seeks fixes for builders’ supply constraints By Reuters



© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, U.S. May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Friday said it was working to identify targeted actions the government or industry can take to address supply chain constraints in residential construction.

“The residential construction industry is facing serious challenges because of supply chain constraints,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement following a meeting with the National Association of Home Builders senior officers.

“We take these issues seriously, and my staff and I are committed to continuing to work with all stakeholders,” Raimondo said.