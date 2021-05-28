Bearish signals grow as Bitcoin price drops to $35K and traders ignore the dip By Cointelegraph

The cryptocurrency market faced a new wave of selling pressure on May 28 as (BTC) price dropped to $35,100 and traders seem generally disinterested in buy the dip ahead of the weekend.

Despite the downside moves seen across the market over the past couple 2 weeks, institutional investors have for the most part held firm in their resolve to stay committed to cryptocurrencies but the absence of ‘we bought the dip’ announcements have retail traders wondering if Bitcoin price is in for further downside.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360