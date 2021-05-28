Asia Gold-Indian jewelers stay shut as lockdowns stifle demand

Article content

Physical gold demand in second-biggest bullion consumer India was negligible this week with most jewelry stores still shut by COVID-19 lockdowns, forcing dealers to offer steep discounts.

“Lockdowns are badly hitting the industry. Jewelers have stopped buying since retail demand is almost zero,” said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Most states have imposed curbs as infections crossed 27 million, with over 3,000 people dying every day.

Dealers offered discounts of up to $10 an ounce, the highest since mid-September 2020, over official domestic prices — inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies — unchanged from last week.

A few states are considering easing restrictions from June 1 and that could help attract retail consumers, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a gold importing bank.

On Friday, local gold futures traded around 48,400 rupees per 10 grams, having scaled a peak since Feb. 1 at 49,067 rupees earlier this week.

Chinese premiums were little changed at $7-$10 an ounce over benchmark spot gold prices.

Net gold imports into the country via Hong Kong jumped in April to a nearly three-year high, while Swiss exports to China also soared, as demand staged a rebound from last year’s pandemic slump.