Apple plans redesigned AirPods for 2021, new AirPods Pro in 2022

Apple Inc. is readying a revamp of its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second generation of the AirPods Pro for next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The new base AirPods will mark the first update to the product since March 2019 and will add a new design that mostly mirrors that of the AirPods Pro. The earbuds will come with a new case and shorter stems poking out of the bottom of each one. The AirPods Pro coming next year will be the first change to that product since October 2019 and will include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are private.

Apple had previously aimed to release the new AirPods Pro as early as this year, Bloomberg News reported in 2020. The update to its wireless earbuds range will bolster the company’s wearables, home and accessories segment, which has grown rapidly to now account for more than US$30 billion in annual revenue, exceeding 10 per cent of total sales.