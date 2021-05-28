AMC shares retreat but end week up 116% after 4-day rally

Article content

Shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment closed lower on Friday, snapping a four-day rally that saw them gain 116% on the week.

After vaulting to a record high during the session, AMC’s shares finished down 1.5% at $26.12. The stock’s weekly gain was its largest since January.

Shares in GameStop, meanwhile, closed down 12.6% on Friday at $222 after hitting a session peak of $268.79. For the week, GameStop shares registered a gain of 25%, their biggest weekly advance since mid-March.

The video game retailer has been at the heart of the so-called “stonks” retail-trading mania this year.

“This is confirmation we’re seeing retail investors coming back into the equity market after being sidelined,” said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist for Vanda Research. “It feels like a deja-vu of what happened in January,”

Investors betting against AMC and Gamestop had a rough week with AMC short-sellers suffering $1.2 billion in mark-to-market losses for the week while GameStop shorts were down $518.6 million, according to the latest data from S3 Partners.

Retail traders’ shift into so-called meme stocks – shares favored by the denizens of online communities such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets – comes on the back of a selloff in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies whose prices have slumped in recent weeks.