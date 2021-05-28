4 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 4 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio

Amid the current market volatility on concerns over rising inflation, we think it is wise to invest in the shares of dividend aristocrats, given their long history of increasing dividends. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Target (NYSE:), Becton Dickinson (BDX), and Emerson Electric (NYSE:) are examples of companies that have consistently increased their dividend payments for more than 40 years. So, we think betting on these stocks will likely ensure a steady stream of income. Read on.Stronger-than-expected labor-market-data drove the stock market higher yesterday, but investors are skeptical about President Biden’s proposed global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, and inflation concerns are expected to contribute to their discomfort. Therefore, the market is far from being stable and continued volatility is surely in the offing. So, for investors looking to generate a steady stream of income from their investment portfolios, stocks that are a part of the prestigious dividend aristocrats group could be the best bets now.

While the dividend aristocrats may not deliver high dividend yields, these companies enjoy steady profits and have consistently increased their dividends for at least the past 25 years. Because several companies cut or suspended their dividends last year, the interest in the dividend aristocrats has been growing given their long-term consistency. Investors’ interest in these companies is evident in the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) 14.3% gains over the past three months compared to SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 10.2% returns.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Target corporation (TGT), Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:), and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) are four dividend aristocrats that have increased their dividends for at least the past 40 years. So, we think investors seeking to receive a steady stream of income and protect their portfolio from market volatility should consider buying these shares.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR