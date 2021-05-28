4 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio By StockNews



© Reuters. 4 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Add to Your Retirement Portfolio



Amid the current market volatility on concerns over rising inflation, we think it is wise to invest in the shares of dividend aristocrats, given their long history of increasing dividends. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Target (NYSE:), Becton Dickinson (BDX), and Emerson Electric (NYSE:) are examples of companies that have consistently increased their dividend payments for more than 40 years. So, we think betting on these stocks will likely ensure a steady stream of income. Read on.Stronger-than-expected labor-market-data drove the stock market higher yesterday, but investors are skeptical about President Biden’s proposed global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, and inflation concerns are expected to contribute to their discomfort. Therefore, the market is far from being stable and continued volatility is surely in the offing. So, for investors looking to generate a steady stream of income from their investment portfolios, stocks that are a part of the prestigious dividend aristocrats group could be the best bets now.

While the dividend aristocrats may not deliver high dividend yields, these companies enjoy steady profits and have consistently increased their dividends for at least the past 25 years. Because several companies cut or suspended their dividends last year, the interest in the dividend aristocrats has been growing given their long-term consistency. Investors’ interest in these companies is evident in the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) 14.3% gains over the past three months compared to SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 10.2% returns.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Target corporation (TGT), Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:), and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) are four dividend aristocrats that have increased their dividends for at least the past 40 years. So, we think investors seeking to receive a steady stream of income and protect their portfolio from market volatility should consider buying these shares.

