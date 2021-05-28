17 Celebrities Who Became Household Names After 40

Saving this to my ✨inspiration✨ Pinterest board.
Hollywood has a long track record of putting “expiration dates” on the careers of its stars — especially women — once they reach a certain age. It puts unnecessary pressure on young creatives and takes away opportunities from talented older ones.
However, there are plenty of celebs who didn’t “make it” in the industry until after their 40th birthdays.
Here are 17 celebrities who weren’t big names in Hollywood until after they turned 40:
1.
Octavia Spencer was 41 when she played Minnie Jackson in The Help, the role that won her an Oscar.
2.
Samuel L. Jackson was 43 when he nabbed a role in Jungle Fever and 46 when he starred in Pulp Fiction.
3.
Betty White was 51 when she joined the cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and 53 when she won an Emmy for her role of Sue Ann Nivens.
4.
Dame Judi Dench was 61 when she joined the James Bond franchise as M in GoldenEye.
5.
Ang Lee was 46 when his blockbuster Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon premiered.
6.
Alan Rickman was 42 when he played Hans Gruber in Die Hard.
7.
Larry David was 42 when he co-created Seinfeld.
8.
Martha Stewart was 41 when Entertaining, her first book, was published.
9.
Viola Davis was 42 when she starred in Doubt, which was her breakout role.
10.
Steve Carell was 43 when he starred in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
11.
Kathryn Bigelow was 57 when she directed The Hurt Locker.
12.
Ty Burrell was 42 when he began playing Phil Dunphy on Modern Family.
13.
At 47, Leslie Jones was the oldest cast member to debut on Saturday Night Live.
14.
Jane Lynch was 43 when she landed the role of Christy Cummings in Best in Show.
15.
Sir Patrick Stewart was 47 when he landed the role of Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation.
16.
Morgan Freeman was 50 when he landed his breakout role in Street Smart.
17.
And finally, Lucille Ball turned 40 two months before I Love Lucy premiered.
