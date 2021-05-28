14 Celebrities Who Have Been Banned From Talk Shows

Hugh Grant admitted that Jon Stewart was “correct” to ban him for being a diva on set.

1.

Hugh Grant got banned from The Daily Show after some diva behavior on set.


Jon Stewart reportedly called Hugh “a big pain in the ass” and banned him from returning. Apparently, he gave producers a hard time about his interview and complained about the clip they showed to promote his movie — even though his own publicists were the ones who chose the clip. Hugh later confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying his “inner crab got the better of [him]” and calling his behavior “unforgivable.”

2.

Vivica A. Fox got banned from Jimmy Kimmel Live after she walked out of an interview.


“I was really surprised, because I used to go on his show all the time. And there was just one time that I went on the show and he dissed my good friend Star Jones,” she later explained of the walkout. She added that she was surprised to hear she had been banned, noting that Kimmel actually apologized to her in private following the incident.

3.

The Kardashians were banned from Anderson Cooper’s daytime talk show.


Anderson has called the Kardashians “dreadful” and once referred to the success of their reality show as “depressing.” On Watch What Happens Live in 2012, he told Andy Cohen that the family was banned from his show. Four years later, his assistant confirmed that the ban was still in effect.

4.

Adrien Brody got banned from Saturday Night Live after going off-script and doing a racist impersonation on the show.


In 2003, he served as SNL host, and when he was supposed to introduce musical guest Sean Paul (who is Jamaican), Adrien surprised everyone by walking out onstage in a dreadlock wig and doing an improvised monologue in a thick Jamaican accent. Lorne Michaels, executive producer and creator of SNL, was reportedly irate over the incident and banned Adrien from hosting future episodes.

5.

Vince Vaughn allegedly got banned from The Ellen DeGeneres Show after making an antigay joke in a movie.


In his 2011 film The Dilemma, Vince calls electric cars “gay,” adding: “not homosexual, but my-parents-are-chaperoning-the-dance gay.” The joke reportedly didn’t sit right with Ellen, and there are rumors that she briefly banned him from the show at the encouragement of Anderson Cooper.

6.

And Kathy Griffin has claimed that Ellen banned her from the show too.


When asked about Kathy in an interview, Ellen said she was “very mean” and then gave a shady response to the alleged ban: “I didn’t ban her from the show, because first you have to be on the show to be banned.”

7.

Conan O’Brien banned his friend, comedian Artie Lange, from his show in an effort to encourage him to get sober.


Lange, who has struggled with drug addiction, was visibly intoxicated in his final appearance on Conan before getting banned. “Conan banned me years ago cuz he felt I needed help,” Artie later tweeted. “It was good intentions. Conan’s a great guy who’s been great to me.”

8.

Joan Rivers was banned from The Tonight Show for many years, until Jimmy Fallon invited her back.


Johnny Carson imposed the ban on Joan, reportedly because she had pursued her own talk show at Fox. When Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show, he kept the ban in place “out of respect for Johnny.” Jimmy Fallon officially lifted the ban in his very first episode, inviting the comedy legend back on the show for the first time in decades.

9.

Howard Stern was banned from The Tonight Show after surprising Jay Leno during an interview with a risqué bit.


Howard Stern was a guest on The Tonight Show in 1995, but his interview went slightly off the rails after he brought out two adult film stars and asked them to perform “TV’s first lesbian kiss” on air. Jay Leno was reportedly outraged over the stunt, and Howard got banned.

10.

Director Harmony Korine was banned from David Letterman’s late-night show after Letterman allegedly caught him stealing from Meryl Streep’s purse.


“I went upstairs to greet Meryl Streep and welcome her to the show,” Letterman later claimed. “And I knock on the door…and she was not in there. And I looked around, and she was not in there, and I found Harmony going through her purse. True story. And so I said, ‘That’s it, put her things back in her bag and then get out.’”

11.

Madonna was banned from Piers Morgan’s (now canceled) CNN show, due to a longtime grudge the host held against her.


Piers tweeted in 2012 that he was banning the pop icon from ever appearing on his CNN show. In response, Madonna’s manager tweeted out a letter in which Piers’ team begged her to come onto his UK show. Touché.

12.

Kelsey Grammer was also banned from Piers’ show for walking off the set after they showed a photo of his ex-wife, Camille.


“Kelsey Grammer was supposed to be on my show now but ran out of the building. Strange,” Morgan tweeted at the time, later explaining: “So, Kelsey Grammer saw a photo of his ex wife Camille in the open to our show and legged it… I like Kelsey Grammer personally, but this was a shockingly unprofessional thing to do.” Multiple outlets later reported that Kelsey had been banned from returning.

13.

Jay Leno is banned from Conan O’Brien’s TBS show following their Tonight Show dispute.


Jay Leno infamously left The Tonight Show in 2009, only to return a year later and take the job away from Conan, who eventually found a new home at TBS. Playboy asked Conan whether Jay would ever be welcome on the new show, and Conan gave a hard pass: “No, there are certain things I will not do, regardless of the price.”

14.

Oprah and David Letterman effectively banned each other from their shows for two decades after a mysterious feud.


Many believed the rift began after Letterman made some jokes about Oprah at the Oscars. But Oprah later revealed that it was actually because of a time she appeared on his show as a guest and was heckled by his audience, which she described as a “terrible experience.” The two have since buried the hatchet and appeared on each other’s shows.

