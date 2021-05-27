You can now buy gold-backed NFTs with the mining carbon footprint offset By Cointelegraph

Digital asset wallet provider Lohko and London-based tech firm Mattereum have teamed up to launch nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, that are backed by gold and have carbon offsets attached.

According to a May 26 announcement the tokens represent ownership over physical gold bars that are stored in a vault in Singapore managed by partner Bullionstar.