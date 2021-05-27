Yellen says U.S. Treasury’s budget has not kept up with workload By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks as she joins White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that the Treasury’s budget has not kept pace with the expansion of the department’s workload, including administering major new COVID-19 relief programs and boosting tax compliance.
Yellen told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government that Treasury’s fiscal 2022 budget request would include $13.2 billion in discretionary appropriations, plus $417 million to boost tax enforcement, in the first year of a “program integrity allocation” associated with President Joe Biden’s proposals to increase support for American families.
