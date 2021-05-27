XRP Partners With Bank Dhofar, Oman’s Second- Largest Bank By CoinQuora



XRP Partners With Bank Dhofar, Oman’s Second- Largest Bank



On Wednesday, Ripple announced its partnership with Bank Dhofar, the second-largest bank in Oman, to allow cross-border payments in India. According to Ripple, the partnership will use RippleNet to collaborate with IndusInd Bank, a well-known bank in India.

Notably, the agreement is expected to execute a swift and cost-efficient mobile payment using Bank Dhofar Mobile Banking App. Thus, it comes as such an exciting moment to many.

Moreover, Navin Gupta, Managing Director of South Asia and MENA said,