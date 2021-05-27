Worst UK bank for dealing with scams issues crypto scam alert By Cointelegraph

Worst UK bank for dealing with scams issues crypto scam alert
The U.K bank with the worst record for dealing with scam complaints has issued a cryptocurrency scam alert.
NatWest, which was rated as the worst U.K bank for accurately discerning legitimate fraud complaints in 2020, sent the warning to users of its mobile banking app after it reportedly received a record number of scam reports between January and March 2021.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.