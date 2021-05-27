Worst UK bank for dealing with scams issues crypto scam alert By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The U.K bank with the worst record for dealing with scam complaints has issued a cryptocurrency scam alert.

NatWest, which was rated as the worst U.K bank for accurately discerning legitimate fraud complaints in 2020, sent the warning to users of its mobile banking app after it reportedly received a record number of scam reports between January and March 2021.