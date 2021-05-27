White House is continuing to review actions it could take on gun safety measures By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the White House is continuing to review what actions it could take on gun safety measures following the latest mass shooting in California that killed nine people.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Survivors and family and friends of victims of gun violence hold up photographs of people lost to gun violence after delivering a “State of the Union on the Gun Violence Crisis in America” on the National Mall in Washington, U.S. April 29, 202

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.