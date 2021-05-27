Which E-commerce Stock is a Better Buy Right Now? By StockNews



© Reuters. Amazon.com vs. Walmart: Which E-commerce Stock is a Better Buy Right Now?



The e-commerce industry is continuing to generate steady shopper traffic even as the economy recovers, and physical stores are reopening. As leading players in this space, we think Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Walmart (NYSE:) should continue benefiting even in the post-pandemic environment because they are fine-tuning their operations to deliver goods even more quickly and efficiently. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Retail behemoths Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) have long been battling for the crown of the e-commerce king. While WMT remains the top dog in the global physical retailer space, its focus on expanding omni-channel retailing has allowed it to compete with AMZN’s strong grasp on the e-commerce market. Despite AMZN’s mammoth presence and massive market share, WMT has been able to restructure its operations to better position its brand in the e-commerce marketplace.

AMZN and WMT achieved unprecedented business ascendance as consumers and businesses increasingly went digital amid the “new normal” ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic. A big uptick in online shopping and massive omni-channel marketing strategies have contributed to these companies’ double-digit gains. Because the trend of spending more time on smartphones, browsing through retail platforms, and searching online for discount deals is expected to continue, both AMZN and WMT should generate increasing revenues.

AMZN has gained 34.8% over the past year, while WMT has returned 14.8%. But in terms of their past three month’s performance, WMT surpassed AMZN’s 5.6% with 9.4% gains. So, which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews