When will we know the results of Exxon’s board election?

HOUSTON/BOSTON — The full makeup of Exxon Mobil Corp’s board of directors remained undecided following Wednesday’s hotly contested election in which 16 candidates vied for 12 seats.

In a shareholder vote that rocked the oil industry, activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 won at least two seats with support from top Exxon investors BlackRock Inc, State Street Corp, and Vanguard Group. The contest was marked by controversy with the hedge fund warning of last minute vote changes and accusing Exxon of delaying the count “for its own purpose.”

Inspectors are sifting through millions of electronic and mail-in ballots for the final two candidates with the greater number of votes.

WHO IS COUNTING VOTES?

An inspector of elections, which can be one or more people, is hired to prepare results. The process might run into June, according Exxon spokesman Casey Norton, because of the sheer number of votes and evaluating ballots can be complex.

WHAT DO INSPECTORS CONSIDER?

With millions of shares changing hands daily, ineligible shareholders sometimes cast ballots. The inspector must check ballots so only eligible votes are counted, and that changed votes are not double counted, said Cal Smith, a partner at law firm King & Spalding. Only Exxon shareholders as of March 29 were eligible.