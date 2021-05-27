Vietnam denies subsidising tires, rejects U.S. finding By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam on Thursday denied a U.S. Commerce Department’s finding that said the country’s car and light truck tires are being unfairly subsidised due to a currency undervaluation.

“Vietnam doesn’t dump nor subsidise its automobile tires for exports, and doesn’t manipulate currency to gain unfair advantage in international trade,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in an emailed statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said tires from Vietnam are being subsidised at a rate ranging from 6.23% to 7.89% through the conversion of U.S. dollars into Vietnamese dong at an undervalued exchange rate.

Hang said Vietnam will continue to work with the United States over the issue.

Last month, the U.S. Treasury Department refrained from formally branding Vietnam a currency manipulator.

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR