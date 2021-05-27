VCs back Balancer with $24.25M investment By Cointelegraph

VCs back Balancer with $24.25M investment
The capital raise was led by Blockchain Capital, Fintech Collective, LongHash Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, Continue Capital and Kain Warwick, the founder of DeFi protocol Synthetix. The funds will be used to strengthen Balancer’s role as a core infrastructure provider of the DeFi market.
“By allowing for the most flexible and composable liquidity pools in the AMM space, the Balancer Protocol is uniquely positioned as a core infrastructure component for decentralized finance protocols and applications,” said Aleks Larsen, an investor with Blockchain Capital. He added:
