US SEC wants to work with Congress to regulate crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

US SEC wants to work with Congress to regulate crypto exchanges

Matilda Colman
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is looking to cooperate with Congress and other regulators to increase its oversight of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gary Gensler, the newly appointed chairman of the SEC, said that the commission is looking forward to working with fellow regulators and Congress to fill gaps in investor protection in crypto markets.