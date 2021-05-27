Uniswap v3 flips v2 on volume — and both versions flip Bitcoin on fee revenue By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The world’s largest decentralized exchange keeps growing and the newly-launched third iteration has now surpassed version two in terms of daily volumes.

In addition to v3 topping the daily transaction volumes of v2, both have individually surpassed in terms of daily fee generation. The move was observed by Uniswap founder Hayden Adams who commented that both are earning more daily and weekly fees than Bitcoin miners.