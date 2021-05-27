Ulta Beauty Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Ulta Beauty announced earnings per share of $4.07 on revenue of $1.94B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.93 on revenue of $1.64B.

Ulta Beauty shares are up 14.42% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.38% from its 52 week high of $350.96 set on March 11. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.84% from the start of the year.

Ulta Beauty shares gained 4.60% in after-hours trade following the report.

Ulta Beauty follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Ulta Beauty’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on May 13 with fourth quarter EPS of $10.32 on revenue of $187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $11.16 on revenue of $187.37B.

