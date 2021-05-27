UK ad organization bans crypto exchange’s ‘time to buy’ Bitcoin advert By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

A major advertising industry organization in the United Kingdom has ruled on an ad campaign telling people “it’s time to buy” (BTC).

The Advertising Standards Authority, a self-regulating ad organization, officially halted an advertising campaign by cryptocurrency exchange Luno for being misleading and irresponsible.

Source: Financial Times