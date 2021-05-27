U.S. yields climb on Biden’s proposed budget

sale to push yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price

Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of a note or bond

strategist at BMO in a note after the auction.

solid intraday concession for 7s,” said Ben Jeffery, rates

morning’s budget headlines and the increase in rates left a

“The initial selloff in Treasuries was attributed to this

Treasuries that set it up nicely for the auction.

Analysts said the 7-year note benefited from a sell-off in

2.41, higher than the 2.26 average analysts said.

the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was

suggesting investors were willing to receive a lower yield for

when-issued or expected rate of 1.294% at the bid deadline,

The 7-year note picked up a yield of 1.285%, compared with a

as well.

5-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, yielding robust results

auction of U.S. 7-year notes. Treasury also auctioned 2-year and

Yields, though, came off a little bit after another strong

the largest spending since the second world war, fueling supply

Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022,

Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose on

The sell-off ahead of the auction accelerated after news of

the proposed Biden’s budget for next year.

The budget figure suggested that the U.S. government will be

running deficits of more than $1.3 trillion through the next

decade, according to the report. The report weighed

on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to

flood the market with more debt to finance the budget.

“The supply fear is an easier thing to quickly price in,”

said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at

broker-dealer Etico Partners.

Thursday’s data on U.S. jobless claims and first-quarter

gross domestic product growth also helped lift Treasury yields.

Both reports showed the U.S. economy was on a stable path to

recovery from the pandemic.

Initial jobless claims dropped more than expected last week

to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22,

compared to 444,000 the prior week. That was the lowest since

mid-March 2020.

A separate report confirmed U.S. economic growth advanced in

the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government’s

second estimate for the period, unrevised from the estimate

reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in the

fourth quarter.

In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield

rose to 1.607% from 1.574% late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year yields were also up 2.288% from

Wednesday’s 2.26%.

Post-auction, U.S. 7-year yields were up at 1.259%

, compared with 1.23% on Wednesday.