U.S. yields climb on Biden’s proposed budget

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Reuters

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

Publishing date:

May 27, 2021

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose on

Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President

Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022,

the largest spending since the second world war, fueling supply

concerns.

Yields, though, came off a little bit after another strong

auction of U.S. 7-year notes. Treasury also auctioned 2-year and

5-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, yielding robust results

as well.

The 7-year note picked up a yield of 1.285%, compared with a

when-issued or expected rate of 1.294% at the bid deadline,

suggesting investors were willing to receive a lower yield for

the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was

2.41, higher than the 2.26 average analysts said.

Analysts said the 7-year note benefited from a sell-off in

Treasuries that set it up nicely for the auction.

“The initial selloff in Treasuries was attributed to this

morning’s budget headlines and the increase in rates left a

solid intraday concession for 7s,” said Ben Jeffery, rates

strategist at BMO in a note after the auction.

Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of a note or bond

sale to push yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price

in a move called supply concession.

The sell-off ahead of the auction accelerated after news of

the proposed Biden’s budget for next year.

The budget figure suggested that the U.S. government will be

running deficits of more than $1.3 trillion through the next

decade, according to the report. The report weighed

on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to

flood the market with more debt to finance the budget.

“The supply fear is an easier thing to quickly price in,”

said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at

broker-dealer Etico Partners.

Thursday’s data on U.S. jobless claims and first-quarter

gross domestic product growth also helped lift Treasury yields.

Both reports showed the U.S. economy was on a stable path to

recovery from the pandemic.

Initial jobless claims dropped more than expected last week

to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22,

compared to 444,000 the prior week. That was the lowest since

mid-March 2020.

A separate report confirmed U.S. economic growth advanced in

the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government’s

second estimate for the period, unrevised from the estimate

reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in the

fourth quarter.

In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield

rose to 1.607% from 1.574% late on Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year yields were also up 2.288% from

Wednesday’s 2.26%.

Post-auction, U.S. 7-year yields were up at 1.259%

, compared with 1.23% on Wednesday.

In the repurchase market, the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo

facility attracted record volume of $485.3 on Thursday. Bigger

banks and other financial institutions have increasingly turned

to the Fed for reverse repos to park excess cash.

May 27 Thursday 2:02PM New York / 1802 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000

Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000

Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1466 0.000

Three-year note 99-212/256 0.3083 0.005

Five-year note 99-174/256 0.8155 0.018

Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.2594 0.029

10-year note 100-36/256 1.6096 0.036

20-year bond 100-200/256 2.2014 0.031

30-year bond 101-216/256 2.2896 0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 1.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -1.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.50

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Emelia

Sithole-Matarise and Nick Zieminski)

