The Masked Singer Season 5 Celebrity Reveals

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

All together they have 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, three Emmy nominations, six gold medals and two world records.

So, last night was the Season 5 finale of The Masked Singer and we finally learned which celebs were hiding behind the Black Swan, Piglet, and Chamelion masks.

But before I reveal their identities, let’s take a moment to remember everyone who got unmasked this season…


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) The clues talked about Snail having “rubbed elbows” with famous people like Robert De Niro, Michelle Obama, and Lady Gaga — all who’ve done projects with The Muppets.

2.) There was also a giant teddy bear which was meant as a nod to Kermit’s best friend Fozzie Bear.

3.) Snail also mentioned that he had many talents and that he had acted, directed, produced, recorded albums, and graced the Oscar stage.


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “Tik Tok” by Kesha

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) She said when people look at her they always see a winner and she’s best known for being an Olympic gold medalist.

2.) We also learned that Phoenix had a lot of kids and Caitlyn has six kids: Kylie, Kendall, Brody, Cassandra, Brandon, and Burt.

3.) She also mentioned being behind a mask for most of her life which was a reference to how she felt before coming out as trans.


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “Wild Thing” by The Troggs

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) We saw Raccoon behind bars and he talked about getting a second chance — before Danny became an actor he served time in San Quentin.

2.) In the clue package, he said he started out “as a fighter and a boxer and returned to the sport when he was asked to train a leading man” and then he became one himself! This was a reference to how he became a champion boxer while in prison and got hired to train Eric Roberts for a boxing scene in Runaway Train, and then eventually becoming an actor himself.

3.) The clues also showed a donut, which was a nod to Danny’s well-known restaurant Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts.

12.

Grandpa Monster — Logan Paul


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) He talked about the “trouble-making fool” he was and his hopes for a brand new start, which represented the many controversies he faced as a YouTuber.

2.) He has “trained for battle before” and there was a boxer dog which were references to Logan’s boxing career.

3.) The clues showed a number six, which was meant to be a nod to Vine where Logan got famous for posting six-second videos.


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “Candy Girl” by New Edition

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) “GT” was in the clue package and it was a nod to Nick’s time hosting America’s Got Talent.

2.) The clue package also showed a dance battle which represented his movies Drumline, Shall We Dance, and School Dance.


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) There was a bowl of candy, meant to be a nod for his band Sugar Ray.

2.) He also revealed that his father gave him a deadline of age 25 to become a successful singer and that was how old Mark was when Sugar Ray landed their first record deal.

3.) There was a clue about pumpkin pizza, which was meant to represent Mark’s cameo in Smashing Pumpkins music video for “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).”


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) He talked about how every blessing in his life has also invited tragedy and that he’s gone through a lot of darkness in his lifetime. This was meant to represent the deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and his kids Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr.

2.) He also talked about his sudden claim to fame which happened in the ’80s when he joined the R&B group New Edition.

3.) The clues also showed barbecue ribs, which were a nod to his line of sauce and seasoning.

4.) There were photos of Bee and Butterfly, who were unmasked as Gladys Knight and Michelle Williams during previous seasons, and Bobby has worked with both of them.


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “I Think We’re Alone Now” By Tiffany

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) There was dynamite, aka TNT, shown in the clue package which was supposed to hint at her and her sister’s names: Tia and Tamera.

2.) We also saw a broom, a chameleon, and a bell which were references to her movie Twitches, her episode of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and the Hallmark movies she’s starred in.

3.) The clues showed the words “Twister, Twister” and a bunch of phrases with S alliteration, which were nods to her show Sister, Sister.


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “All of Me” by John Legend

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) Robopine talked about the death of a close friend, which was a reference to his good friend and Fast and the Furious co-star Paul Walker.

2.) There was a lightbulb that was meant to be nods to his hometown Watts, CA and his album 2000 Watts.

3.) He also talked about how the show was “an action-packed and fast-paced ride” and Cluedle-Doo said Robopine was “skilled at not becoming roadkill,” both Fast and the Furious references.

6.

Russian Dolls — Hanson


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) The clues showed a letterman jacket with an M and talked about how they “pop,” which reference their hit song MMMBop.

2.) There was snow to represent their Christmas album Snowed In.

3.) They talked about having 15 replicas and between the three of them they have 15 kids, Isaac has three, Taylor has seven, and Zac has five.


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “Return Of The Mack” By Mark Morrison

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) He shared that he had something in common with Gremlin, who was unmasked as Mickey Rourke in Season 4. Donnie co-starred with Mickey in Bullet.

2.) He told Ken this “wasn’t the first time” they’d been around animals together, and Ken and Donnie were both in the movie Zookeeper.


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) Yeti talked about a “twice in a lifetime chance to do it again” and he and his B2K bandmates reunited in 2019 after breaking up in the 2000s.

2.) He mentioned how where he came from too many yetis turned to monsters, but he had a village of warrior women to help show him the way. Omarion is from Inglewood, which is a small suburb in Los Angeles, and he’s frequently talked about the positive influence his three sisters and mother had on him.

3.) The clue package also showed a berry and jelly sandwich and Omarion’s full name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry.

3.

Chameleon — Wiz Khalifa


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) There were clues about Chameleon having a connection to gemstones and being a Golden Globe nominee. Wiz’s song “See You Again” earned a diamond status and was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2016 Golden Globes.

2.) There was the word “camoflag” and mention of Chameleon’s dad. Wiz’s father was in the military and in interviews he’s often mentioned the impact of his father’s guidance.

3.) The clues also had a tendency to show black and yellow imagery, which would’ve been a nod to Wiz’s hit “Black and Yellow.”

2.

Black Swan — JoJo


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) She said she was hypnotized by a Hollywood deal she couldn’t resist and there was a steep price, plus she said she’s ready to show that she’s now in control. Early on in her career, JoJo was involved in a strenuous legal battle against her label Blackground Records and she was prohibited from releasing any new music.

2.) The clue package showed “Montana” and JoJo was originally asked to star in Hannah Montana before Miley Cyrus landed the role.

3.) There were also a few clues about how Black Swan grew up with a single mom in a one-bedroom apartment, and JoJo has a close relationship with her mom.

1.

Piglet — Nick Lachey


Michael Becker / FOX

Standout performance: “Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)” by Phil Collins

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) He talked about how he “hasn’t always been lucky in love” and he had a very public divorce from Jessica Simpson before marrying Vanessa Minnillo. One of Nick’s most popular songs, “What’s Left of Me,” is about heartbreak too.

2.) Cluedle-Doo said “Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat,” which was a nod to his band 98 Degrees.

3.) One of Piglet’s clue packages was told in the style of The Bachelor, and Nick hosts another popular dating show Love Is Blind.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR