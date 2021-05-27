The Masked Singer Season 5 Celebrity Reveals



Michael Becker / FOX



Standout performance: “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) The clues talked about Snail having “rubbed elbows” with famous people like Robert De Niro, Michelle Obama, and Lady Gaga — all who’ve done projects with The Muppets.

2.) There was also a giant teddy bear which was meant as a nod to Kermit’s best friend Fozzie Bear.

3.) Snail also mentioned that he had many talents and that he had acted, directed, produced, recorded albums, and graced the Oscar stage.