The Masked Singer Season 5 Celebrity Reveals

All together they have 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, three Emmy nominations, six gold medals and two world records.
So, last night was the Season 5 finale of The Masked Singer and we finally learned which celebs were hiding behind the Black Swan, Piglet, and Chamelion masks.
But before I reveal their identities, let’s take a moment to remember everyone who got unmasked this season…
3.
Chameleon — Wiz Khalifa
2.
Black Swan — JoJo
1.
Piglet — Nick Lachey
TV and Movies
