The “Eternals” Cast In Other Projects

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Cinderella is the best Disney movie ever made and I will not be accepting questions at the time.

Marvel dropped its first look at their new movie, Eternals, on May 24.

“Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience it in theaters this November.

The film follows a secret and immortal alien race who, following Avengers: Endgame, reunite to protect the human race from the evil Deviants.


Marvel/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Just like the rest of the world, I can’t get over the cast. Here’s a look at their other projects because I want to watch them all.


Marvel/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

1.

Cinderella


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Eternals star to look out for: Richard Madden

Who he plays: Prince Kit, who befriends Ella in the woods. After she runs away from the ball, he organizes a kingdom-wide search to find her.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon

2.

Crazy Rich Asians


Warner Bros. Pictures

Eternals star to look out for: Gemma Chan

Who she plays: Nick’s cousin Astrid, a fashion icon and socialite whose life looks perfect from the outside.

Where to watch: HBO Max

3.

Game of Thrones


HBO/Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Eternals star to look out for: Kit Harington (all seasons) and Richard Madden (season 1-3)

Who they play: Harington plays Jon Snow, the bastard son of Ned Stark, who joins the Night’s Watch. Madden plays Robb Stark, eldest son of Ned and Catelyn Stark, who becomes involved in the war against the Lannisters after Ned is imprisoned. 

Where to watch: HBO Max

4.

The Big Sick


Amazon Studios/Lionsgate

Eternals star to look out for: Kumail Nanjiani 

Who he plays: A fictionalized version of himself, in which he’s a Chicago Uber driver who’s trying to launch his stand-up comedy career and avoid an arranged marriage.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

5.

Songbird


STX Films

Eternals star to look out for: Lia McHugh 

Who she plays: Emma Griffin, whose family receives package deliveries from Nico so that they don’t risk exposure to COVID-23, and who has an auto-immune disorder. 

Where to watch: Hulu 

6.

If Beale Street Could Talk


Annapurna Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing International/Stage 6 Films

Eternals star to look out for: Brian Tyree Henry 

Who he plays: Daniel Carty, Fonny’s friend and a recent parolee, whose previous conviction for grand theft auto (even though he was actually arrested for marijuana possession) makes him an unreliable alibi in Fonny’s rape case.

Where to watch: Hulu

7.

Sound of Metal


Amazon Studios

Eternals star to look out for: Lauren Ridloff 

Who she plays: Diane, a teacher who helps Ruben learn American Sign Language after he begins to lose his hearing.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

8.

Dunkirk


Warner Bros. Pictures

Eternals star to look out for: Barry Keoghan 

Who he plays: George, Dawson and Peter’s teenage hand, who joins them on their ship after the Royal Navy claims civilian vessels that can get them to Dunkirk.

Where to watch: HBO Max

9.

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil


Kiwi Media Group

Eternals star to look out for: Ma Dong-seok (also known as Don Lee)

Who he plays: Gangster Jang Dong-soo, who is attacked by the killer on his way home from a meeting, but survives.

Where to watch: Tubi

10.

Come Away


Signature Entertainment/Relativity Media

Eternals star to look out for: Angelina Jolie

Who she plays: Rose, whose children Alice (from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland) and Peter (from Peter Pan), try to cheer her after the death of her eldest son. 

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

11.

Frida


Miramax Films

Eternals star to look out for: Salma Hayek

Who she plays: Frida, who is injured after a wooden-bodied bus collides with a streetcar, and begins to paint while she recovers.

Where to watch: HBO Max

12.

Twilight


Summit Entertainment

Eternals star to look out for: Gil Birmingham

Who he plays: Billy, who lives with his son Jacob on the Quileute Reservation near Forks when Bella moves to town.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

13.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan


Amazon Studios/Prime Video

Eternals star to look out for: Haaz Sleiman

Who he plays: Ali, younger brother to Suleiman, a financially-skilled terrorist.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

14.

Captain Marvel


Marvel/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Eternals star to look out for: Gemma Chan

Who she plays: Kree sniper Minn-Erva, a member of Starforce who feels a bit threatened by Carol Danvers.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

15.

Pompeii


Sony Pictures Releasing /FilmDistrict/Constantin Film/Lionsgate

Eternals star to look out for: Kit Harington

Who he plays: Milo, a talented gladiator nicknamed “the Celt” who is brought to Pompeii from Londinium in 79 A.D.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

16.

Girl, Interrupted


Columbia Pictures

Eternals star to look out for: Angelina Jolie

Who she plays: Lisa, a diagnosed sociopath who lives in Claymoore with Susanna. Throughout her time at the institution, Lisa’s become someone the other girls look up to.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

17.

Chernobyl


Warner Bros. Television Distribution/HBO/Sky Atlantic

Eternals star to look out for: Barry Keoghan

Who he plays: Pavel, a civilian liquidator draftee who’s called in once the decontamination operations at Chernobyl begin.

Where to watch: HBO Max

18.

Stuber


20th Century Fox

Eternals star to look out for: Kumail Nanjiani

Who he plays: Stu, an Uber driver who picks up a passenger Vic, not knowing Vic’s a cop who’s on the trail of a murderer.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

19.

The Lodge


Neon/Sony Pictures Releasing International/Stage 6 Films

Eternals star to look out for: Lia McHugh

Who she plays: Mia, who’s left with her brother Aiden, her father Richard, and Richard’s new fiancé after her mother’s suicide. 

Where to watch: Hulu

20.

Grown-Ups


Sony Pictures Releasing

Eternals star to look out for: Salma Hayek

Who she plays: Roxanne, Lenny’s wife and a fashion designer who’s getting ready for her fashion show in Milan.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

21.

Into the Spiderverse


Sony Pictures Releasing

Eternals star to look out for: Brian Tyree Henry

Who he plays: Jefferson, Miles’ father and a police officer who initially views Spider-Man as a threat.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR