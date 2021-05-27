The “Eternals” Cast In Other Projects

Cinderella is the best Disney movie ever made and I will not be accepting questions at the time.
The film follows a secret and immortal alien race who, following Avengers: Endgame, reunite to protect the human race from the evil Deviants.
Just like the rest of the world, I can’t get over the cast. Here’s a look at their other projects because I want to watch them all.
1.
Cinderella
2.
Crazy Rich Asians
3.
Game of Thrones
4.
The Big Sick
5.
Songbird
6.
If Beale Street Could Talk
7.
Sound of Metal
8.
Dunkirk
9.
The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil
10.
Come Away
11.
Frida
12.
Twilight
13.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
14.
Captain Marvel
15.
Pompeii
16.
Girl, Interrupted
17.
Chernobyl
18.
Stuber
19.
The Lodge
20.
Grown-Ups
21.
Into the Spiderverse
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.