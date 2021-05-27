Taiwan dollar strengthens, most Asian currencies flat

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.890 109.8 -0.08
Sing dlr 1.324 1.3238 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 27.740 27.822 +0.30
Korean won 1117.700 1118.1 +0.04
Baht 31.310 31.29 -0.06
Peso 47.955 47.91 -0.09
Rupiah 14300.000 14285 -0.10
Rupee 72.590 72.59 0.00
Ringgit 4.140 4.138 -0.05
Yuan 6.376 6.384 +0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 109.890 103.24 -6.05
Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.23
Taiwan dlr 27.740 28.483 +2.68
Korean won 1117.700 1086.20 -2.82
Baht 31.310 29.96 -4.31
Peso 47.955 48.01 +0.11
Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82
Rupee 72.590 73.07 +0.65
Ringgit 4.140 4.0400 -2.42
Yuan 6.376 6.5283 +2.39
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)