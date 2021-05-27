Taiwan dollar strengthens, most Asian currencies flat

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.890 109.8 -0.08

Sing dlr 1.324 1.3238 -0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.740 27.822 +0.30

Korean won 1117.700 1118.1 +0.04

Baht 31.310 31.29 -0.06

Peso 47.955 47.91 -0.09

Rupiah 14300.000 14285 -0.10

Rupee 72.590 72.59 0.00

Ringgit 4.140 4.138 -0.05

Yuan 6.376 6.384 +0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.890 103.24 -6.05

Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.23

Taiwan dlr 27.740 28.483 +2.68

Korean won 1117.700 1086.20 -2.82

Baht 31.310 29.96 -4.31

Peso 47.955 48.01 +0.11

Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82

Rupee 72.590 73.07 +0.65

Ringgit 4.140 4.0400 -2.42

Yuan 6.376 6.5283 +2.39

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)