Taiwan considers more loan support for businesses amid pandemic -sources

TAIPEI — Taiwan is considering boosting a loan facility to help small- and medium-sized firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and may extend it to individuals, with almost $20 billion available, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Taiwan’s central bank last year made T$300 billion ($11 billion) available to help small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cope with the impact of COVID-19, which is now surging in parts of Taiwan after months of being well under control.

The central bank typically provides the money to commercial banks at a low interest rate which they can disperse to companies which apply for support.

Taiwan’s state-owned banks have set aside T$550 billion for the next round of loan help “to assist through this difficult time,” one of the sources said.

A finance ministry official said that they had asked the state-owned banks how much money they could make available, and the answer was around T$550 billion.

The central bank declined to comment.

But another second source said the central bank had spoken with banks about the issue.

“The central bank has sent emails to banks, asking them to asses how much money they could make available if SME customers apply for a further year of loans,” the source said.