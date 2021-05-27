Taiwan boosts loans for SMEs, considers further support for economy

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan will offer another T$100 billion ($3.60 billion) in loans to help small- and medium-sized firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday, while sources said almost $20 billion may be made available.

Taiwan’s central bank last year made T$300 billion ($11 billion) available to help small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cope with the impact of COVID-19, which is now surging in parts of Taiwan after months of being well under control.

The central bank typically provides the money to commercial banks at a low interest rate which they can disperse to companies which apply for support.

A further T$100 billion would be provided to help SMEs, the government announced at a news conference on Thursday.

But Taiwan’s state-owned banks have set aside T$550 billion for the next round of loan help “to assist through this difficult time,” a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

A finance ministry official said that they had asked the state-owned banks how much money they could make available, and the answer was around T$550 billion.

The central bank declined to comment.

Another second source said the central bank had spoken with banks about the issue.