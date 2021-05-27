Swiss gold exports to China rebound after coronavirus slump

Article content

LONDON — Swiss exports of gold to mainland

China surged in April to their highest since December 2019,

customs data showed on Thursday, as demand for gold in the

world’s biggest bullion consuming nation rebounded from a slump

during the coronavirus pandemic.

Switzerland is the world’s largest gold refining center and

transit hub. Its numbers provide an insight into global market

trends.

Swiss customs data show exports of 40.2 tonnes of gold worth

around $2.5 billion at current prices to China in April — more

metal than was sent in the last 14 months combined.

Switzerland also sent 10.1 tonnes of gold to Hong Hong, the

most since January 2020.

Reuters reported last month that China’s central bank had

granted commercial banks permission to import large amounts of

bullion in April and May and around 150 tonnes of gold was

likely heading to the country.

China’s return to the market has helped fuel a rise in gold

prices from below $1,700 an ounce in early April to above $1,900

an ounce.

The customs data also showed that Switzerland exported 56.4

tonnes of gold to India in April, down from a record high of

82.6 tonnes in March.

India is the second biggest bullion consumer after China.

Demand there also plunged during the first wave of the pandemic

but began to recover much earlier.

Following are numbers for April and comparisons.

SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

EXPORT (kg)

Apr-21 131,413

Mar-21 134,566

Apr-20 132,030

To China To Hong Kong To India

Apr-21 40,245 10,082 56,449

Mar-21 9,389 31 82,641

Apr-20 0 1 500

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson, Editing by William Maclean)