MILAN (Reuters) – The issue of sustainable mobility has become central for Ferrari (NYSE:) as the luxury carmaker prepares to unveil its first all-electric model in 2025, Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday.
“Ferrari’s future promises to be full of exciting challenges and extraordinary opportunities to capture. The new CEO will find in Maranello an organization rich in talent, ability as well as enthusiasm to build a great future,” Elkann told shareholders of Exor (OTC:), the holding company of Agnelli family, which controls Ferrari.
