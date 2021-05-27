“Ferrari’s future promises to be full of exciting challenges and extraordinary opportunities to capture. The new CEO will find in Maranello an organization rich in talent, ability as well as enthusiasm to build a great future,” Elkann told shareholders of Exor (OTC:), the holding company of Agnelli family, which controls Ferrari.

MILAN (Reuters) – The issue of sustainable mobility has become central for Ferrari (NYSE:) as the luxury carmaker prepares to unveil its first all-electric model in 2025, Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.