South Africa’s About-Turn on Solar Panels Raises Industry Ire

(Bloomberg) — South Africa’s plans to buy emergency power, already the subject of a court challenge, faces fresh controversy after a local-content requirement for solar-panel frames was scrapped subsequent to the award of the tenders.

The 65% local-content requirement on aluminum frames for photovoltaic panels was waived by South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition on May 12. That followed an application by ARTsolar Ltd., which along with a local unit of China’s Seraphim Solar will be the only beneficiaries of the exemption.

The two companies will now be able to sell panels to some of the winners of contracts to supply emergency power to the national grid. The preferred bidders were named in March and they must conclude funding arrangements and regulatory requirements by the end of July for their contracts to come into force.

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association, or Sapvia, which represents both manufacturers and importers of solar panels, said the exemption disadvantages some of its members who were unaware that the bidding requirements would be changed retrospectively. Some local solar panel plants have had to shut down because of the inconsistency of government demand, according to Wido Schnabel, its chairman.