SoftBank shifts to foreign banks as borrowing soars By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp’s bank borrowing climbed by 42% in the year to March-end with the increase shouldered by foreign lenders, company filings showed on Thursday.
Borrowing from the conglomerate’s principal lenders rose to 4.98 trillion yen ($46 billion) in the last business year, with main bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc the only Japanese lender remaining in the top three backers.
($1 = 109.0800 yen)
