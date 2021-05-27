Snoop Dogg On His Relationship With Martha Stewart, DMX

Every time I’m around her is a great memory because we share a special kind of relationship. We’re just two people who honestly love each other, and love what we do, and bring out the best of each other. Every moment we’re together is a special moment.

Is there a food or meal that you can confidently say you cook better than Martha?



Hell yeah, and she knows it. Bacon, eggs, grits, and waffles — she already know what it is, she can’t fuck with me on that. I taught her a few tricks on the bacon tip. Anything else…you know, I have to bow down. But when it comes to the bacon game? I think I got her.

Switching gears a bit, I want to talk about more serious topic. Growing up in Long Beach and living in LA, police presence was nothing new for you. What’s your reaction after hearing the verdict from the murder of George Floyd?



Policing [actually] began with the KKK. They were supposed to round up all the slaves, and then they were given uniforms and called the police. It’s the system, homie. They need to just tear that whole system down and start new. Train officers the right way and don’t allow this to happen, because it’s not an accident why it’s happening. It’s the system, and the way it was built; it’s the way it was designed.

The system was not designed for Black people. And there’s no way you’re going to fix it by allowing these crooked-ass cops and these crooked-ass lieutenants, DAs, and all these people who’re tied into the system continue to run the shit the way that they want it to work.

So, in my mind, [not] until you tear that shit all the way down and come up with some whole new laws, and make them accountable for crimes [will things change]. When they commit a crime, they should lose their pension, as well as pay due time in the regular penitentiary, with some of the same motherfuckers they sent away. Then they can see what reality feels like. They’re human, too. They shouldn’t be above the law.

Being a Black dad, did you have a talk with your kids about what’s going on?



Nope, I don’t talk to my kids about any of that shit; I’m just being honest with you. Why talk to them about it when they can see the shit? What am I going to tell them? Just like the generation before me — the “We shall overcome/We’re going to march” generation.

Do you think the verdict will change things in the legal system in regards to police?



I think it’s going to change in certain parts, because now [the police] know that they can be charged, or can actually be convicted. It’s just a matter of how much time he gets. Five or 10 years? If he gets 25 to 30 years, and it’s gonna feel like, “Damn, if you kill a Black man or kill somebody without cause or reason, I can actually go to jail for this shit, like a regular person, and lose my pension, lose all these great things that are established for me and just be treated like a regular civilian.”