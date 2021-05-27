Should You Buy the Dip in Airbnb? By StockNews



Should You Buy the Dip in Airbnb?



As COVID-19 vaccines become widely available and travel restrictions ease in some parts of the world, Airbnb (ABNB) has seen its revenues surge 5% in the first quarter. However, the stock has plummeted 8.2% year-to-date due to the company’s staggering losses and concerns related to the travel industry’s gloomy prospects. So, the question is, will the stock recover or will it suffer further declines? Read more to find out.Vacation rental company Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) operates a platform that facilitates the arrangement of stays, vacations and experiences. It connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices. ABNB made its market debut on December 9, 2020, at a time when the sector had been battered by reduced-travel trends due to the global public health crisis.

Closing yesterday’s trading session at $134.75, ABNB’s stock is trading 38.7% below its $219.94 all-time high, which it hit on February 11. Furthermore, the stock has lost 23.1% over the past month and 8.2% so far this year.

Although the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the easing of some travel restrictions have helped the company recover from its revenue decline last year, it recorded significant losses due to its repayment of term loans in the last reported quarter. In fact, we don’t think its stock’s current valuation is justified given its high losses and expenses. So, we don’t think ABNB can easily capitalize on the vacation rental rebound.

