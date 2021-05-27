SEIU Local 2 – MEDIA ADVISORY: Wine Rack workers to publicly call on Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan to take action, announce public campaign

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wine Rack Workers will be holding a press conference at 10 am on May 28th 2021, in front of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan building at Yonge and Finch, to call on the OTPP to take action.

WHAT: Press Conference – Wine Rack workers call on OTPP to take action

WHEN: Friday May 28 @ 10 AM

WHERE: 5650 Yonge St., on the North-West Side of Yonge and Finch Ave W.

The owner of the Wine Rack stores is Arterra Wines Canada, which the Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan acquired in 2016. The workers have recently voted 86% in support of strike action. Key issues facing workers include:

Wine Rack’s refusal to negotiate a reasonable wage increase that takes into account cost of living in the GTA;

Wine Rack’s refusal to implement fair scheduling of work hours;

Wine Rack’s attack on basic workers’ rights, including their right to communicate with one another about Union activism.

Workers will discuss their concerns and announce the launch of a public campaign to engage with rank-and-file teachers and educators on the issues and the risks to their pension investment.

More details can be found at www.TeachersForJustice.ca

SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

Contact: Assya Moustaqim-Barrette

assyamb@seiulocal2.ca

416-274-4903