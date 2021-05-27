Salesforce.com Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Salesforce.com Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Salesforce.com (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Salesforce.com announced earnings per share of $1.21 on revenue of $5.96B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.884 on revenue of $5.89B.

Salesforce.com shares are up 1.43% from the beginning of the year, still down 20.63% from its 52 week high of $284.38 set on September 2, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.84% from the start of the year.

Salesforce.com shares gained 1.50% in after-hours trade following the report.

Salesforce.com follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Salesforce.com’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Facebook had beat expectations on April 28 with first quarter EPS of $3.3 on revenue of $26.17B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $23.73B.

