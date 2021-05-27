Rogers, BCE Get Victory as Canada Regulator Sets New Internet Rates

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canadian regulators handed a major victory to BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc. and other large telecommunications firms by reversing a decision that would have slashed the prices they can charge internet resellers.

The big carriers will be able to charge rates similar to the prices originally set in 2016 for wholesale access to their broadband networks, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said Thursday.

The decision overturns a controversial 2019 ruling that would have forced large telecom companies to cut their wholesale ates sharply and make retroactive payments to small companies that lease space on their networks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce analyst Robert Bek estimated last year those payments could amount to C$469 million ($389 million), with BCE and Rogers paying more than 70% of that amount. The telcos would have also seen an ongoing impact to their profitability, as lower wholesale prices would allow resellers to offer less expensive home internet plans to consumers.

Under the new pricing regime, the major providers will still have to make retroactive payments but they will be much smaller. The CRTC said the decision was necessary to ensure the industry still invests in high-speed internet service.