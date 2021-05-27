Ripple CEO Speaks on Future of Cryptocurrency and XRP By CoinQuora



CEO Brad Garlinghouse laments the lack of clear crypto regulations.

Garlinghouse believes the lack of clarity is setting the US behind.

Also, CNBC included Ripple in its CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, shared his thoughts regarding the future of cryptocurrency and XRP. The CEO spoke up in a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Also, Garlinghouse shared his frustration towards the lack of clear crypto regulatory guidelines in the US. Currently, Ripple is fighting a legal battle against the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). On one hand, the SEC is accusing Ripple of illegally selling its XRP tokens for over $1.3 billion. The SEC argues that the sale was, in fact, an unlawful security offering.

On the other hand, Ripple maintains that cryptocurrencies are not securities. In Ripple’s defense, Garlinghouse noted that the US falls behind in comparison to its peers with regards to implementing clear crypto regulations. Garlinghouse said,