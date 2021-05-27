Restricting crypto trading to millionaires good for Hong Kong, says official By Cointelegraph

Restricting crypto trading to millionaires good for Hong Kong, says official
Christopher Hui, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury has defended the recent proposal by the city’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau to ban retail crypto trading.
In a speech delivered at StartmeupHK virtual fintech summit on Thursday, Hui said that the proposal was in line with the government’s plan to properly police the emerging crypto market.
