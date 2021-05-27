Ren launches bridge to Polygon for seven top crypto assets By Cointelegraph

Ren launches bridge to Polygon for seven top crypto assets
The launch of the new Polygon x RenVM Bridge was announced to Twitter by Polygon on May 28, who emphasized the bridge will allow and other assets to be used on the high-speed and low-cost layer-two.
Ren and Polygon have teamed up to launch a bridge allowing BTC and other assets to be transferred between Bitcoin and the scaling solution.
